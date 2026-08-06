Cheniere Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.07 billion. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.07 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $14.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.02 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.89 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $5.73 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.03 billion.

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