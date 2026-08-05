Charles River: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its second quarter.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.72 per share.

The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $970.8 million.

Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.15 to $11.45 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRL

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