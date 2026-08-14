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Cerenome: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2026, 4:30 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cerenome, Inc. (CNSY) on Friday reported a loss of $9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.31.

The developer of cell therapies posted revenue of $411,000 in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNSY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNSY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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