Cerenome: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cerenome, Inc. (CNSY) on Friday reported a loss of $9 million in its second…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cerenome, Inc. (CNSY) on Friday reported a loss of $9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.31.

The developer of cell therapies posted revenue of $411,000 in the period.

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