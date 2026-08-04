Celanese: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Celanese Corporation (CE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $125 million. On…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Celanese Corporation (CE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $125 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $2.45 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.21 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.75 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.65 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Celanese expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.35 to $1.75.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $6 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CE

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