CECO: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Monday reported a loss of $34.8 million…

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Monday reported a loss of $34.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Addison, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems posted revenue of $285 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $279.5 million.

CECO expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.38 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CECO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CECO

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