Caterpillar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.59 billion. On…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.59 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $7.77. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $8.17 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.25 per share.

The construction equipment company posted revenue of $20.54 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.31 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAT

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