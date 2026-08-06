Casella: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.8…

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.8 million.

The Rutland, Vermont-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The provider of garbage-disposal and recycling services posted revenue of $543.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $535.4 million.

Casella expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.09 billion to $2.11 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWST

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