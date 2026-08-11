Cardiff Oncology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.2 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $104,000 in the period, which met Street forecasts.

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