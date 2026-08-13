Capricor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) on Thursday reported a loss of $40.7 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) on Thursday reported a loss of $40.7 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 58 cents per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAPR

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