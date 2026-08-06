Canadian Natural Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported…

CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.25 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary Alberta Canada, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $1.55. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.58 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $12.43 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNQ

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.