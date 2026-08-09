Can GLP-1 Medications Like Ozempic Affect Your Vision?

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists — including semaglutide (Ozempic and Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro and Zepbound) — have revolutionized the…

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists — including semaglutide (Ozempic and Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro and Zepbound) — have revolutionized the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and obesity. However, like any prescription medication, understanding their potential side effects is essential.

While nausea, constipation and decreased appetite are well-known side effects, some people have also reported vision changes after starting these medications. Temporary blurry vision is one concern that can arise, while researchers are also investigating a possible link between semaglutide and more serious eye conditions.

“Not every episode of blurry vision is harmless,” says Dr. Teri Geist, an optometrist and president of the American Optometric Association (AOA). “While temporary refractive changes are common, blurred vision can also be an early sign of a more serious eye condition, particularly in people with diabetes or preexisting retinal disease.”

But, as of now, serious eye complications remain uncommon.

“Most people taking GLP-1 medications will never experience a serious eye complication,” Geist says.

Here’s what eye doctors want you to know about temporary vision changes, rare complications and when to seek prompt medical care.

Is Blurry Vision a Common GLP-1 Eye Side Effect?

There are no common GLP-1 eye side effects, but some people may notice temporary blurry or fluctuating vision after starting a GLP-1 medication. In many cases, this isn’t caused by the medication directly, but by the rapid changes in blood sugar that can occur as treatment begins.

“When the body experiences a drastic change in sugar level, it can affect the shape of the eye’s lens,” says Dr. Raj Maturi, an ophthalmologist at Midwest Eye Institute and a clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

As the lens changes shape, vision may temporarily become blurry, or your glasses prescription may seem “off.”

“These changes can temporarily affect the eye’s refractive error and cause osmotic changes in the natural lens, making vision seem blurry or inconsistent until the body adjusts,” Geist explains. “As blood sugar stabilizes, vision often stabilizes as well.”

Most of the time, these temporary vision changes resolve as the body adapts. However, blurry vision shouldn’t automatically be dismissed, particularly for people with diabetes or preexisting retinal disease.

“That’s why patients shouldn’t ignore new visual symptoms,” Geist says.

[READ: GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs: A Doctor Answers 10 Top Questions on Side Effects, Muscle Loss & Long-Term Use]

What Is NAION and Is It Linked to GLP-1 Medications?

Nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION) is a rare condition that affects the optic nerve and can lead to vision loss. However, researchers have not yet established that GLP-1 medications directly cause NAION.

“People with diabetes are known to be at higher risk of developing NAION regardless of medication use, so more research is necessary to confirm what role semaglutide medications have in this occurrence, if at all,” Maturi says.

NAION occurs when blood flow to the optic nerve is reduced. The optic nerve functions like a cable, carrying visual signals from the eyes to the brain. Unlike a true eye stroke — such as a retinal artery or retinal vein occlusion — NAION affects the optic nerve rather than the blood vessels inside the retina. Notably, GLP-1 therapy has been associated with a lower incidence of retinal vascular events due to its overall cardiovascular benefits, notes Dr. Dagny Zhu, a board-certified ophthalmologist and 1MD Nutrition Physician.

Symptoms of NAION typically include:

— Sudden, painless vision loss in one eye

— A dim or dark area in part of the visual field

— Swelling of the optic nerve, which is detected during an eye exam

[READ: How to Get GLP-1s If Insurance Won’t Cover It: Your Guide to Affordable Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound Costs in 2026]

GLP-1 Drugs and Preexisting Diabetic Retinopathy

For people living with diabetic retinopathy — an eye disease linked to Type 2 diabetes — starting a GLP-1 medication can trigger a brief worsening of symptoms, though experts emphasize this isn’t a direct side effect of the medication.

“This (worsening) is temporary, usually occurring within the first 12 months, and the overall long-term effect of GLP-1 on diabetic retinopathy is beneficial,” Zhu explains.

This adjustment period isn’t unique to GLP-1 medications either; it frequently occurs with other intensive Type 2 diabetes therapies that quickly bring blood sugar into range.

“These findings don’t mean patients should stop taking their medication, but they do reinforce the importance of a baseline comprehensive eye exam and regular follow-up care so doctors of optometry can identify changes early and adjust monitoring based on each patient’s eye health and risk factors,” Geist adds.

[READ: GLP-1 Microdosing: Risks, Benefits and What to Know Before Changing Your Dose]

Can GLP-1 Medications Cause Dry Eye?

Diabetes and dry eyes go hand in hand, but GLP-1s aren’t currently shown to exacerbate symptoms.

“There is no evidence suggesting that GLP-1 use causes dry eye,” Zhu says. “If anything, some studies have shown a protective effect.”

But these medications have been shown to lead to gastrointestinal side effects — such as nausea, vomiting and reduced appetite — which can contribute to dehydration.

“Dehydration may worsen dry eye symptoms or make existing dry eye more noticeable,” Geist says. “Patients experiencing dryness, burning, irritation, fluctuating vision or excessive tearing should let their optometrist know.”

To help relieve mild dry eye symptoms, experts recommend:

— Use preservative-free artificial tears, especially before symptoms become bothersome.

— Stay hydrated throughout the day.

— Take regular breaks from screens.

— Sleep without a fan or directly beneath air vents.

— Use a bedside humidifier during dry winter months.

— Ask your eye doctor whether omega-3 or gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) supplements may be appropriate for you.

If your symptoms persist despite trying the above holistic strategies, consider scheduling an eye exam to rule out another underlying cause.

[READ: Supplements for GLP-1 Users: Essential Vitamins, Protein and Side Effect Relief]

When to See a Doctor for GLP-1 Vision Changes

The AOA recommends scheduling a comprehensive eye exam, especially if you have diabetes or an existing eye disease, before starting a GLP-1 medication or within one month of beginning treatment.

“This allows doctors to identify existing eye disease, document the health of the retina and optic nerve and detect subtle changes over time that patients often can’t notice themselves,” Geist says.

After you start treatment, any sudden vision change should be taken seriously. Contact your eye doctor promptly if you experience:

— Sudden, painless vision loss in one eye

— A dark or missing area in your field of vision

— Sudden blurred or cloudy vision

— Changes in color vision, such as colors appearing faded or washed out

These symptoms could signal a serious problem involving the retina or optic nerve that requires prompt evaluation.

“If vision loss is accompanied by other neurologic symptoms, severe headache, weakness, difficulty speaking or other signs of a medical emergency, patients should seek emergency care immediately,” Geist says.

The Bottom Line on GLP-1s and Eye Health

Research on the relationship between GLP-1 medications and eye health is still evolving. While temporary blurry vision can occur as your body adjusts to treatment, serious eye complications appear to be rare.

“The overall protective benefits of GLP-1s currently outweigh the very rare ocular side effects documented,” Zhu says.

If you experience sudden vision loss, do not wait — contact your eye care professional immediately for a baseline assessment.

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Can GLP-1 Medications Like Ozempic Affect Your Vision? originally appeared on usnews.com