Buckle: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Buckle Inc. (BKE) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $44.4 million.…

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Buckle Inc. (BKE) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $44.4 million.

The Kearney, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $319.8 million in the period.

Buckle shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 23% in the last 12 months.

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