BP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.91 billion. On a…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.91 billion.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.22 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $70.11 billion in the period.

BP shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 39% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BP

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