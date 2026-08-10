Bowman Consulting: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $2.4 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 62 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The professional services firm posted revenue of $146.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $148.5 million.

Bowman Consulting shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 26% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWMN

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