Borr Drilling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $241.4…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $241.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 22 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $232.3 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.26. A year ago, they were trading at $2.21.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BORR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BORR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.