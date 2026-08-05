BorgWarner: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $277 million.

The Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $3.65 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.58 billion.

BorgWarner expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.05 to $5.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $14 billion to $14.3 billion.

BorgWarner shares have increased 40% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 13%. The stock has climbed 65% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWA

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