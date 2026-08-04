Booking Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.95 billion.…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.95 billion.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $2.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.54 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.45 per share.

The online booking service posted revenue of $7.35 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.19 billion.

Booking Holdings shares have declined 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $194.72, a decrease of 11% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKNG

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