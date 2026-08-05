Bloomin’ Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $31.3…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $31.3 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $999.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Bloomin’ Brands expects its results to range from a loss of 27 cents per share to a loss of 22 cents per share.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 90 cents to $1 per share.

Bloomin’ Brands shares have risen 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLMN

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