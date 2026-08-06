Blink Charging: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Thursday reported a loss of $6 million…

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Thursday reported a loss of $6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bowie, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The company posted revenue of $21.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.5 million.

Blink Charging expects full-year revenue in the range of $83 million to $90 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 54 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 91 cents.

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