Birkenstock: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $127.4 million. The…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $127.4 million.

The London-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The sandal maker posted revenue of $836.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $822.8 million.

Birkenstock expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.21 to $2.38 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.67 billion to $2.73 billion.

Birkenstock shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 25% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIRK

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