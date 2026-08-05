Bioventus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bioventus Inc. (BVS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $33.4 million.…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bioventus Inc. (BVS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $33.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $153.2 million in the period.

Bioventus shares have climbed 80% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

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