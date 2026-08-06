BioMarin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $44.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Rafael, California-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The rare disease biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $989.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $922.3 million.

BioMarin shares have climbed slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $61.46, a rise of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMRN

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