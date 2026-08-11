B&G Foods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million in its second quarter.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The food producer posted revenue of $383.3 million in the period.

B&G Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of 58 cents to 68 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.41. A year ago, they were trading at $4.07.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.