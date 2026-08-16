Benefits of Independent Living: How One 89-Year-Old Stays Fit

Not many people can say they’ve hiked Angel’s Landing in Zion National Park, one of America’s most dangerous and deadly…

Not many people can say they’ve hiked Angel’s Landing in Zion National Park, one of America’s most dangerous and deadly trails. Even fewer have made the trek more than once. But reaching the summit at age 89 and again at 91? That’s practically unheard of, unless you happen to know David Pine, a resident of the Heron’s Key independent living community.

A family man and former Air Force fighter pilot, Pine has conquered plenty of challenging hikes over the years, including Camelback Mountain and the 211-mile John Muir Trail. So when he saw a photo of Angel’s Landing, he knew right away he wanted to climb its steep, narrow cliffs. The fact that he was 89 didn’t really cross his mind.

“It was so intriguing, with switchbacks after switchbacks going up this steep slope. And I said to my wife, ‘I want to hike that sometime,’ ” he says.

His wife, Barbara, put her foot down.

“She said, ‘No way you are going to climb that at 89.’ ”

But Pine loves a challenge, and he soothed her concerns by agreeing to go with a guide. He practiced climbing the stairs of his six-story independent living community and found encouragement from neighbors and staff.

Pine describes his independent living community “like a large family caring for each other.”

Independent living supports “super seniors” like Pine by removing the physical burden of home maintenance, freeing up time and energy for wellness pursuits. Beyond physical amenities, such as on-site gyms, independent living provides a vibrant community environment that combats senior isolation and encourages social activities and hobbies.

[Read: What Is Life Like in an Independent Living Community?]

An Inspiring Story of Active Aging

When it was time to tackle Angel’s Landing, Pine made it all the way to the top.

“I loved the hike. I was smiling the whole way, but people have died climbing it. It’s dangerous, but it is so, so beautiful.”

Pine immediately wanted to do it again. The second time, he didn’t reach the summit due to slippery conditions, but he got there again at age 91 on his third climb.

“I was driven to get to the top because I carried a small pebble with me, about the size of a nickel. And I said to my daughter, whose husband passed away about a year and a half ago, that I was going to get that pebble to the top if I could, and leave it in Houston’s honor.”

[READ: Why Independent Living is the Best Place to Pursue Hobbies]

A Super Senior: Daily Habits for Healthy Aging

Pine is a shining example of what aging well can look like in America: active, happy and engaged. Some might also call him a “super senior,” an older adult with no major age-related health issues. So, what’s his secret?

Pine insists he’s just very fortunate to have been blessed with good health, but it’s easy to see he also hasn’t bought into the idea of “growing old.” That matters a lot more than people realize, as studies consistently show positive attitudes about aging help people live longer and enjoy a higher quality of life.

Admittedly, there are many factors that determine how well a person ages. Some, like genetics, environmental exposures and access to healthcare, are beyond our control. But others remain under our sphere of influence.

Pine, for example, makes an effort to stay physically active, socially engaged and mentally stimulated. Heron’s Key amenities like healthy dining, walking paths and a gym help keep those healthy aging goals within reach.

“I think there are a couple hundred people (living) here in independent living. It’s like a large family caring for each other,” says Pine.

[READ: When to Move to Independent Living: A 2026 Guide to Readiness and Costs]

Why Transition to Independent Living? Benefits for Active Seniors

The Pines decided to move to the independent living facility at Heron’s Key in 2017 to prevent their children from becoming caregivers. They had already experienced the stress of caregiving first-hand when Barbara’s mother had a stroke.

“It was a real chore finding care for her. Barbara would have to go down from here (Pacific Northwest) to Phoenix every month or so as her mother failed.”

They worried something similar might happen to them. In fact, they had already planned to have their daughter move nearby to provide eventual care. But the Pines decided to learn more about Heron’s Key at a dinner event.

“It sounded interesting. When we came home, my wife walked into the living room and looked out at the great view of the harbor and said, ‘I’m not leaving in a million years.’ ”

But the more they thought about it, the more it made sense. After proposing the idea of independent living to their daughter, she sealed the deal by saying, “That would be a gift for us.”

“We love the place,” says Pine. “It’s been a very, very wise move.”

[READ: Social Fitness: Why Independent Living Communities Are Vital for Healthy Aging]

Comparing Senior Care Options: Independent Living vs. Aging at Home vs. Assisted Living

Independent Living Aging at Home Assisted Living Ideal For Active seniors wanting a maintenance-free lifestyle Seniors preferring familiar surroundings Seniors needing help with daily tasks Home Maintenance Handled by facility Owner/family responsibility Handled by facility Social Opportunities On-site clubs, events and daily peer interactions Requires self-scheduling, risk of isolation Structured group activities and communal dining Fitness and Amenities On-site gyms, walking paths, group classes Local gym or home equipment Adapted exercise programs and therapy Personal Care Support Optional/In-home add-ons available Hire home health aides Hands-on assistance (bathing, medication, dressing)

How Independent Senior Living Communities Support Active Lifestyles

Heron’s Key has also played a role in keeping Pine fit for his hiking adventures. In addition to his stair-climbing regimen, he goes to the onsite gym, rides his bike and walks around the walking path.

Pine admits that some of the other residents have a harder time getting around. But they’ve also been inspired by his accomplishments.

“People still talk about it, about how I’m their inspiration to get out and do stuff.”

One independent living resident even joined Pine on his second Angel’s Landing climb.

Sandra Cook, a spokesperson for Heron’s Key, says Pine’s story “is definitely unique but something we hope to see more of now that aging adults are focusing more on wellness and longevity.”

She believes independent living communities are an important piece of the puzzle because they reduce isolation and loneliness.

“Much of what attracts new residents to our communities is how welcoming and vibrant it is. We have more than 40 resident-led committees, healthy competitions like a walkathon and well-known guest speakers from all backgrounds.”

[READ: How Senior Living Communities Reduce Loneliness and Improve Senior Health: 2025 U.S. News Survey Report]

Planning Your Future: Staying Active and Healthy

As for Pine, he’s not planning to slow down any time soon.

“I don’t have any hikes planned, really. Other than maybe some short stuff here with one of my boys. And riding my bike more than usual. I really would like to take my wife down to Zion National Park, drive around, spend some days visiting, show her where the climb is and maybe do part of the trail. And then over to Bryce Canyon National Park and Canyonlands and Arches.”

Such an itinerary would be the trip of a lifetime for many of us. But for David Pine, it’s just what you do at 92.

Frequently Asked Questions About Healthy Aging Independent Living

More from U.S. News

Childhood and Teen Vaccinations: Navigating CDC vs. AAP Guidance

Best GLP-1 Telehealth Platforms 2026-2027

Vagus Nerve Stimulation: Medical Devices vs. At-Home Hacks

Benefits of Independent Living: How One 89-Year-Old Stays Fit originally appeared on usnews.com