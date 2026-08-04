Bed Bath & Beyond: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — MURRAY, Utah (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — MURRAY, Utah (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39.5 million in its second quarter.

The Murray, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share.

The online discount retailer posted revenue of $361.2 million in the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares have climbed nearly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 13%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.56, a decrease of 30% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBBY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBBY

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