Beasley: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $84.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Naples, Florida-based company said it had profit of $45.95. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.09 per share.

The radio broadcaster posted revenue of $44.1 million in the period.

Beasley shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.73, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

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