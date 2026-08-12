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BBB Foods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 12, 2026, 4:29 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — BBB Foods Inc. (TBBB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBBB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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