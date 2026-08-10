Barrick Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Barrick Mining Corporation (B) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $1.22 billion. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Barrick Mining Corporation (B) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $1.22 billion.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The gold and copper mining company posted revenue of $5.29 billion in the period.

Barrick Mining shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 86% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/B

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