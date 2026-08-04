Ball: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $221 million. On…

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $221 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The metal packaging company posted revenue of $4 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.67 billion.

Ball shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 14% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BALL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BALL

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