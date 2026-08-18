Baidu Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAIDIAN DISTRICT, China (AP) — HAIDIAN DISTRICT, China (AP) — Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

HAIDIAN DISTRICT, China (AP) — HAIDIAN DISTRICT, China (AP) — Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $342 million.

The Haidian District, China-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The web search company posted revenue of $4.62 billion in the period.

Baidu Inc. shares have dropped 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.

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