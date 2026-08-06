B2Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $417.3…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $417.3 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The gold, silver and copper miner posted revenue of $789.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.08. A year ago, they were trading at $3.76.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BTG

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