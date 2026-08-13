Aya: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONT-ROYAL, Quebec (AP) — MONT-ROYAL, Quebec (AP) — Aya Gold & Silver (AYA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

MONT-ROYAL, Quebec (AP) — MONT-ROYAL, Quebec (AP) — Aya Gold & Silver (AYA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $35 million.

The Mont-Royal, Quebec-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The precious metals miner posted revenue of $96.8 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AYA

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