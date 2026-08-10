Axsome: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Monday reported a loss of $51.3 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Monday reported a loss of $51.3 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 99 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 99 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $218.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $224.5 million.

Axsome shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXSM

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