Axcelis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $23.3 million.…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $23.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The semiconductor services company posted revenue of $215.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Axcelis expects its per-share earnings to be $1.11.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $230 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Axcelis shares have climbed 70% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 75% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACLS

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