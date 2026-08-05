Avnet: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Avnet Inc. (AVT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $126.6 million. The…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Avnet Inc. (AVT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $126.6 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.28 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The distributor of electronic components posted revenue of $8.3 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $334.4 million, or $4.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.63 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Avnet expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.80 to $2.90.

Avnet shares have climbed 92% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 76% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVT

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