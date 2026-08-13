Aveanna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $40.3 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $40.3 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 22 cents per share.

The home health care services provider posted revenue of $670.5 million in the period.

Aveanna shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 25% in the last 12 months.

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