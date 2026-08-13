AudioEye: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Thursday reported a loss of $865,000 in its…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Thursday reported a loss of $865,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $10.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, AudioEye expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 28 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $10.9 million to $11.1 million for the fiscal third quarter.

AudioEye expects full-year revenue in the range of $43.5 million to $44 million.

AudioEye shares have declined 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.81, a decrease of 47% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEYE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEYE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.