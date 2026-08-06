Atlassian: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $139.1…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $139.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.87 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $53.8 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.57 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEAM

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