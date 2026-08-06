ATI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — ATI Inc. (ATI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $151 million. On a per-share…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — ATI Inc. (ATI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $151 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The maker of steel and specialty metals posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, ATI expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.31 to $1.37.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.90 to $5.18 per share.

ATI shares have risen 79% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 13%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATI

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