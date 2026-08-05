Astec Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.5 million.…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.5 million.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 94 cents per share.

The maker of equipment for building, paving and mining posted revenue of $408.1 million in the period.

Astec Industries shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 32% in the last 12 months.

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