Assurant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $298.6 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $298.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $5.95. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.16 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $3.45 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.46 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.4 billion.

Assurant shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 13%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $281.31, a climb of 49% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIZ

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