Assembly Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) on Thursday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $13.4 million in the period.

Assembly Biosciences shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $29.18, an increase of 18% in the last 12 months.

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