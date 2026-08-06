Artivion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $13.5 million,…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $13.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 13 cents per share.

The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $125.8 million in the period.

Artivion expects full-year revenue in the range of $480 million to $496 million.

Artivion shares have decreased 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.49, a decline of 18% in the last 12 months.

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