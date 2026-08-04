Arrowhead Research: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $194.3 million…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $194.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.36 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.23 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $75.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.2 million.

Arrowhead Research shares have increased 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $89.02, climbing fivefold in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARWR

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