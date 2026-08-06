Arrow Electronics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $272.7 million.…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $272.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $5.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.45 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $9.99 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Arrow Electronics expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.83 to $5.03.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $9.6 billion to $10.2 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Arrow Electronics shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $222.29, a climb of 91% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARW

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