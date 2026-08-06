Arko Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Arko Petroleum Corp. (APC) on Thursday reported profit of $12.2 million in…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Arko Petroleum Corp. (APC) on Thursday reported profit of $12.2 million in its second quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share.

The convenience store operator and fuel wholesaler posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period.

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