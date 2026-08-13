Arcos Dorados: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $45…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $45 million.

The company said it had net income of 22 cents per share.

The restaurant owner posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period.

Arcos Dorados shares have increased almost 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 14% in the last 12 months.

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