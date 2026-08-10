Apollo Commerical Finance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $25.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $44.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.1 million.

Apollo Commerical Finance shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.65, a fall of 34% in the last 12 months.

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