Andersen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andersen Group Inc. (ANDG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andersen Group Inc. (ANDG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.93 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The financial advisory firm posted revenue of $217.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $203 million.

Andersen expects full-year revenue in the range of $980 million to $1 billion.

Andersen shares have climbed 93% since the beginning of the year.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANDG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANDG

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