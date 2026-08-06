AMN Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $21.2 million,…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $21.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $673.2 million in the period.

AMN Healthcare expects full-year revenue in the range of $640 million to $655 million.

AMN Healthcare shares have increased 95% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $30.80, a rise of 79% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMN

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